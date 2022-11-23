A national seminar has been organized in Pune on November 26 and 27 to brainstorm on how Waqf properties can be properly utilized for the development of the Muslim community in the country. As many as 40 experts from various fields from across the country will participate in the seminar to be held at Azam Campus in the Camp area of Pune.

The theme of the seminar will be ‘Understanding True Nature and Management of Auqaf for Better Protection, Performance, and Development.’

The conference has been organized by the Waqf Liaison Forum in Pune, and the Maharashtra Waqf Liberation and Protection Task Force in collaboration with the Institute of Objective Studies, Delhi, and the Indian Waqf Foundation, Bengaluru.

Mohammad Farid Tungekar, director of the ‘Waqf Liaison Forum’, said, “Waqf properties are for the benefit of this community and owned by the community. Their proper use also requires the active participation of the community. However, our society is currently in a state of slumber. If the citizens understand section 3-(k) related to the Waqf Act, only then can they change the socio-economic conditions of our society by developing waqf properties.”

‘Maharashtra Waqf Liberation and Protection Task Force’ chairman Salim Mulla said, “The main objective of this conference is to look after, utilize and resolve various issues related to Waqf properties. The Waqf properties are the national assets which are an important and useful tool of social welfare.”

According to a report by Policenama, eminent speakers, Waqf activists, Mutavallis, Waqf Board members, judges, and lawyers will address the audience at the conference. An efficient action plan will be prepared for an annual and five-year period to effectively handle cases at the administrative and judicial levels. Also, an apex body will be chosen at the end of the conference to back these plans.

Salim Mulla added, “All are aimed at achieving the objectives of ‘Waqf’ for the development of the nation The purpose of the conference will be to have a sustained dialogue with stakeholders.”

Former chief commissioner of income tax A J Khan said, “Community members belonging to all levels of management supervision of these properties need to demonstrate ‘real-time’ performance in protecting this important national asset as well as helping in the development of poverty alleviation, education, and health care. It will also contribute to the elimination of tax revenue and unemployment through these assets.”

What is a Waqf property?

Waqf means the permanent surrender of movable or immovable property recognized by Muslim law and for religious or charitable purposes. According to the records taken under the Waqf Asset Management System of India (VAMSI), an e-governance initiative provided by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Government of India, 8.6 lakh immovable and 16,674 movable properties have been registered under various Waqf Boards located in different states of the country.

The very literal meaning of Waqf is detention or confinement and prohibition. As per Islam, it is the property that is now available only for religious or charitable purposes, and any other use or sale of the property is prohibited. As per Sharia law, once Waqf is established, and the property is dedicated to Waqf, it remains as Waqf property forever.

‘Waqif’ is a person who creates a waqf for the beneficiary. As Waqf properties are bestowed upon Allah, in the absence of a physically tangible entity, a ‘mutawalli’ is appointed by the waqif, or by a competent authority, to manage or administer a Waqf.

Once a Waqf property, always a Waqf property

Since the ownership of the property is transferred to Allah from the ‘waqif’ in the case of Waqf, and property can not be taken back from Allah, once a property becomes Waqf, it will always stay Waqf. Waqf means that the ownership of the property is now taken away from the person making Waqf and transferred and detained by Allah. As per Sharia, this property is now permanently dedicated to Allah, making Waqf irrevocable in nature.