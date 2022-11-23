In Rajasthan’s Ajmer district, a case of fraud to get a job in the Indian Army has been reported. A person named Moinuddin obtained a death certificate declaring himself dead in order to join the army. Not only that, but he had joined the army by changing the name on his Aadhaar card to Mohin Sisodia.

According to the media reports, Moinuddin’s younger brother Asif, a resident of Kakaniyawas village in Ajmer’s Bandarsindri police station area, joined the army in 2018. Moinuddin wanted to join the Indian Army as well. But he was past the maximum age to be recruited into the army. As a result, his father, Mohammad Noor, conspired with the sarpanch to obtain his death certificate. According to his death certificate, accused Moinuddin died on August 18, 2019.

Following this, Moinuddin enrolled in the 9th class as Mohin Sisodia at the Bal Krishna Bharti School in his neighbouring village of Nulu. He was admitted as Mohin Sisodia, with a birth date of November 6, 2001. Following that, he passed 10th from the same school in 2019 and a 12th in 2021.

Moinuddin’s name was changed to Mohin Sisodia on the Aadhaar card based on the class 10th mark sheet. Following that, the name was changed in other documents on the basis of the details mentioned in the Aadhaar card. Although Moinuddin changed his name and date of birth on his Aadhaar card, the Aadhaar number remained unchanged because Moinuddin could not fake his biometrics data that was already recorded in the Aadhar database.

The role of Moinuddin’s younger brother is also questionable in this case. An army recruitment rally was held in Ajmer from July 11 to August 2, 2022. Applications were accepted from May 24 to June 27, 2022. Moinuddin applied for army recruitment using forged documents. Since 2018, his younger brother Asif has been serving in the Rajputana Rifles’ Battalion No. 24 in Jaipur. Moinuddin’s younger brother, Asif, recommended Moinuddin as his younger brother in the Army’s relationship quota. On the basis of Asif’s recommendation, Moinuddin joined the Indian Army and was undergoing training. Moinuddin’s fraud, however, was revealed prior to his joining.

As per current recruitment rules, a serving army personnel can recommend a blood brother. The other preference categories under Unit Headquarters Quota (UHQ) recruitment include Sons of Widow (SOW), Sons of Serving Soldiers (SOS), and Sons of Ex-Servicemen (SOEX).

How the fraud was exposed

While Moinuddin was under training, Gafoor Khan, a resident of Saali village informed the army about Moinuddin’s fraud through a letter. Upon investigation based on Gafoor Khan’s information, it was found that Moinuddin had forged documents to join the Indian Army. Consequently, Moinuddin has been sacked and an FIR has been registered against him on the basis of the letter by an Indian Army officer to the Ajmer Police.