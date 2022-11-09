On Wednesday, November 9, the Telangana High Court granted bail to Ghoshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who was arrested on August 25 under the Preventive Detention Act. The court ordered T Raja Singh not to make any provocative statements or offend any religion.

The lawmaker was also barred from attending press conferences, rallies, or processions, according to the court. In addition, the court ordered him not to post on social media for the next three months.

Soon after the court orders, T Raja Singh took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi, “Victory to Dharma. Once again I am back at your service. Jai Shri Ram.”

The BJP MLA had posted a comedy video, in which he allegedly used abusive language toward Prophet Muhammad, protesters demonstrating against the legislator had claimed. Multiple people filed a complaint against Singh and said that he had hurt the religious sentiments of the Islamists.

In August 2022, the Telangana Police registered an FIR against Raja Singh, BJP MLA from Goshamahal for his alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Later, he was arrested. This move came after severe protests broke in Hyderabad at South Zone DCP office where protesters demanded immediate action against Singh and chanted ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’, an Islamist chant calling for his beheading for ‘blasphemy’ against Prophet Muhammad.

Later, the BJP suspended T Raja Singh allegedly for his post on Prophet Muhammad. In the letter issued by the Central Disciplinary Committee, it was mentioned that Raja’s views were contrary to Party’s stand on various matters, and he violated Rule XXV 10(a) of the constitution of the Party that reads, “Breach of discipline includes acting or carrying on propaganda against any program or decision of the Party.”

Mohammed Zubair dog whistles against Nupur Sharma

Notably, former spokesperson of BJP Nupur Sharma was also suspended on similar grounds after a clip of her remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a debate went viral on social media. Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair shared an incomplete video of Nupur Sharma’s debate on Times Now where she was defending her faith after a fellow co-panellist mocked the Shivling discovered at the Gyanvapi compound.

The row escalated after Mohammad Zubair and his supporters on Twitter sought help from Muslim accounts from the Middle East, creating a diplomatic nightmare for the Indian missions in the Persian Gulf. Zubair was subsequently arrested for his derogatory posts against Hindu Gods. He was later granted interim bail in the matter.