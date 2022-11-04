On Friday (November 4), a Twitter user ‘Archive of Cringetopia (@cringeactivist)’ accused journalist Sucheta Dalal of ratting out the ‘source’, who was investigating the #MeToo accusations against The Wire in 2019.

He had shared screenshots wherein Dalal was seen threatening the source with legal action and discrediting him as a journalist for allegedly seeking information about The Wire’s internal probe against Vindo Dua.

“When Sucheta Dalal tried to block our source’s investigation into #Metoo media. But terribly failed! Hi Sucheta Dalal, did you read The Wire #MeToo papers?” the Twitter handle remarked.

‘Archive of Cringetopia’ pointed out how Sucheta Dalal and her coterie of journalists falsely accused the source of blackmail and tried to intimidate him into silence.

“Ah, she CC-ed it to Shekhar Gupta, Sheela Bhatt and Editor’s Guild, which promotes The Wire’s fraudulent reportage!”, it tweeted. The Twitter handle applauded how its source had vowed to take media outfits to the cleaners, which have shielded sexual offenders.

‘Archive of Cringetopia’ emphasised how Sucheta Dalal tried to ‘blacklist’ its source but praised his firm resolve, in the face of intimidation.

“He never regretted pursuing #Metoo. He knew it could cost him dearly. And it did. Sometimes you need to make the ultimate sacrifice, he tells Archive of Cringetopia,” it added.

The Background of the controversy

On November 3, ‘Archive of Cringetopia (@cringeactivist)’ shared a set of documents revealing what happened behind the scenes at The Wire concerning the sexual harassment allegations against its former anchor Vinod Dua.

The documents revealed how an internal committee was formed and dissolved later without reaching any conclusion. So much so that the victim who had raised a complaint against Dua was not informed that the committee was prematurely dissolved without concluding anything.

In the note about the documents, Cringearchivist revealed that they (one of the members of the groups) and Babool are friends in real life.

Notably, Cringearchivist was not aware Babool had access to the documents, and Babool was not aware his friend was one of the persons running Cringearchivist on Instagram and Twitter.

As per the note, Babool got his hands on the documents during an in-depth investigation into Me Too allegations. Because of his investigation, he was allegedly boycotted by the Indian newsrooms.

Later, he left journalism. Cringearchivist said in the note that The Wire neither confirmed nor denied the existence of the documents.

Disclaimer: Though the leaked papers contain the victim’s name and the victim has revealed the source’s identity on Twitter, OpIndia has decided not to use the victim’s or source’s name.

We have used Kiran and Babool as pseudo-names for the victim and source, respectively. Cringearchivist gave the name Babool to the source in the documents.

OpIndia got access to the documents via a public link of a Proton drive shared by Cringearchivist on Twitter. We neither confirm nor deny the authenticity of these documents. At the moment, we cannot independently confirm if the information provided in the documents is real.