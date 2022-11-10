Nine members of a Muslim family renounced Islam and came back to Hinduism in the Muzzafarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The members of the family, residents of Saharanpur did Gharwapsi into Hinduism in presence of Mahant Swami Yashveer Maharaj of Swami Yashveer Ashram Parishad at Bagra, Muzzafarnagar.

Swami Mrigendra Maharaj of the Ashram Parishad brought the nine members back to Hinduism after performing the havan and puja rituals. All nine members of the family have now become Hindu amidst the chants of holy mantras and by doing Achamana of the holy Gangajal.

After embracing the Sanatan faith, the family members got new names. Vadil, who reverted to Hinduism, has been named Vivek Saini, Alisa as Ananya Saini, Rabia as Pallavi Saini, Nazia as Neetu Saini, Varisa as Manisha Saini, Gulistan as Ravita Saini, Sania as Nisha Saini, Akil as Rohit Saini and Rukhsana as Babita Saini.

Swami Mrigendra Maharaj of the Swami Yashveer Ashram Parishad performed the puja and havan with Veda mantras in presence of Mahant Swami Yashveer Maharaj to execute the ‘Gharwapsi’ of 9 persons. Akil, now known as Rohit Saini said that his ancestors were Hindus, but around 150 years ago they had to accept Islam under some pressure. “Now we’ve all returned to Hinduism”, he said.

Swami Yashveer Maharaj of the Ashram also confirmed the incident and said that all these people were Hindus earlier but their ancestors were forcefully converted to Islam around 150 years ago. Now they have voluntarily accepted Sanatan dharma culture and returned to Hinduism. Earlier, Yashveer Maharaj had alleged that people were being converted to Islam in a madrasa which is located in the Phulat village of the district. He had alleged that so far lakhs of Hindus have been lured and converted to Islam. He also demanded that the madrasa should be thoroughly investigated and action should be taken against the authorities there.

Notably, in April this year, Swami Yashveer Maharaj and Swami Mrigendra Maharaj of Swami Yashveer Ashram Parishad had brought back eight members of two Muslim families to Hinduism. “I have been learning about the Hindus who had converted under greed or pressure. Then I decided to get such people back into their original faith”, Swami had said back then.

“After independence, from 1947 till the BJP government came to power in the country, all the governments have done the work of promoting conversion in a very vicious manner. The clerics often visit the houses of poor Hindus and ask them to convert to Islam by luring them in all kinds of ways. When poor Hindus don’t agree to convert, they are also threatened”, he added. To date, Swami Yashveer Maharaj has brought hundreds of such people back into the Sanatan dharma.