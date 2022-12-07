The Aam Aadmi Party members in the capital city could be seen bursting firecrackers as the party won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Wednesday. This is despite the fact that AAP supremo and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has imposed a ban on the bursting of firecrackers till January 1 during the Hindu festival of Diwali this year.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections on Wednesday, surpassing the halfway point with 132 seats. However, the BJP attained 104 seats, the Congress 9 and 3 seats were won by the independent candidates. On December 4, a little more than half of all eligible voters cast ballots, deciding the destiny of 1,349 municipal poll candidates in 250 wards.

Results from the SEC website

AAP workers celebrated the win by sharing sweets and dancing on the streets. Some of the AAP workers could also be seen bursting firecrackers on the streets, the video of which was shared by Times Now media network. The AAP workers could also be seen beating drums and waving party flags while they celebrated the win.

The people of Delhi have voted for good governance and for the son of Delhi. They defeated the ulterior motives of the BJP. We will make Delhi the most beautiful city in the world: @raghav_chadha@Shehzad_Ind & @ashutosh83B share their opinion. pic.twitter.com/8jguuqTUwT — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 7, 2022

“AAP celebrating MCD win by bursting crackers. This, when graded response to pollution is already in force in Delhi,” NDTV’s Sanket Upadhyay tweeted.

AAP celebrating MCD win by bursting crackers. This, when graded response to pollution is already in force in Delhi. — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) December 7, 2022

On September 7 this year, Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal announced the re-imposition of a ban on manufacturing, selling, storing, and bursting firecrackers till January 1, including Diwali and other festivals. To impose the ban on firecrackers, the minister had said that 408 teams had been formed. 210 teams under the assistant commissioner of police in Delhi Police, 165 teams under the revenue department, and 33 teams under the Delhi Pollution Control Committee had been constituted. These teams, he said, would impose the ban on the citizens of Delhi and, if required, would arrest the ‘accused’ for bursting firecrackers up to January 1.

Later, Gopal Rai, the Environment minister of Delhi announced that manufacturing, storing, and selling firecrackers in the national capital is a punishable offence. He added on October 19 that anyone found indulging in these activities would face a fine of up to Rs 5,000 and a jail term of up to six months.

The victory of the party in the MCD polls today ushered its members to supposedly forget about the ban on firecrackers which was imposed by their party head ahead of Diwali. According to the ECI data, the party won 132 seats.

In 2017, the BJP had won 181 of the (then) 270 municipal wards, while the AAP had just 48 and the Congress had 30.

As AAP won the elections, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia thanked the people of Delhi for trusting the party. He took to Twitter and wrote, “Heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for trusting Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD. By defeating the world’s biggest and most negative party, the people of Delhi have made a staunch honest, and working Arvind Kejriwal ji win. For us, this is not just a victory, it is a big responsibility.”

दिल्ली MCD में आम आदमी पार्टी पर भरोसा करने के लिए दिल्ली की जनता का दिल से आभार…



दुनिया की सबसे बड़ी और सबसे नेगेटिव पार्टी को हराकर दिल्ली की जनता ने कट्टर ईमानदार और काम करने वाले @ArvindKejriwal जी को जिताया है.



हमारे लिए ये सिर्फ़ जीत नहीं बड़ी ज़िम्मेदारी है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 7, 2022

Also, party’s Raghav Chadha said that “BJP got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the one who works for development. Today, Delhi has wiped out the garbage that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal. We’ll transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world.”

BJP got a befitting reply from the people of Delhi. People have voted for the one who works for development. Today, Delhi has wiped out the ‘keechar’ that BJP tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal. We’ll transform Delhi into the most beautiful city in the world: AAP MP Raghav Chadha pic.twitter.com/JtJn1cGGpH — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

In the closely watched polls held on December 4, Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 50.48%. The election was seen as a three-way race between an emerging competitor AAP, an assured BJP, and a hopeful yet nowhere in the fight, Congress. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has 250 wards, and 1,349 candidates were running in this election.