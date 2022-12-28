Wednesday, December 28, 2022
‘Talked to us in Hindi after being told to speak in English’: Tamil ‘actor’ Siddharth alleges harassment at Madurai airport

Siddharth was also upset that his parents had to remove coins from their purses, something that is a security norm at airports to further cry harassment.

On Tuesday (December 27), Tamil ‘actor’ Siddharth alleged that he and his family members were harassed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, stationed at the Madurai airport.

In a now-disappeared Instagram story, Siddharth claimed that the CRPF jawans spoke in Hindi despite asking them to talk in English. “Harassed for 20 minutes at empty Madurai airport by CRPF,” he wrote.

“They made my senior parents remove coins from their bags! And repeatedly talked to us in Hindi before being told to speak in English. Rude AF (as f*ck),” he continued his tirade.

Screengrab of the Instagram story by Siddharth, image via Republic TV

“When we protested they said in India this is how it is. Jobless people showing off power,” Siddharth concluded with a ‘vomit’ emoji. The actor, who has been out of work for some time now, had courted several controversies in the past.

Earlier in January this year, Siddharth had attacked Saina Nehwal with a crass, sexual comment while responding to her tweet on PM Modi’s security lapse in Punjab. “Subtle cock champion of the world… Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna”, he had said.

‘Cock’ is slang used for the male genitalia. Siddharth’s crass comments were widely criticised on social media. After sharing a lame excuse trying to justify his earlier comment, Siddharth had written an open letter to the Badminton Champion, apologizing for his behaviour.

Screengrab of the tweet by Siddharth

Identifying himself as an ‘ally’ of the feminist movement, Siddharth had said that he was being funny and had no intentions to disrespect a woman.

“I want to apologize to you for my rude joke. I may disagree with you on many things but even my disappointment or anger when I read your tweet, cannot justify my tone and words. Sorry about a joke that didn’t land”, the letter read.

Later, the Chennai Police summoned the actor for his derogatory tweet against the badminton champion.

