‘After 100 years a mosque will be built after demolishing Ram temple’: Maulana Sajid Rashidi spews hate, says Muslims will not be silent in future

As the construction of a grand temple at the Shri Ram Janambhoomi continues in full swing, Maulana Sajid Rashid, the chairman of All India Imam Association has stoked controversy by saying that after 100 years when Muslims come to power in India, the Ram temple at Ayodhya will be demolished and a mosque will be built at its place.

Maulana Sajid Rashidi said, “Muslims are silent today. But m My children… my son, his son, his grandson….but after 50-100 years they will learn from history that our mosque was destroyed and turned into a temple. A Muslim judge, Muslim ruler, or Muslim government may come to power at that time. Nothing can be said about whether there will be changes… So, based on that history, won’t a mosque be constructed by destroying this temple? It definitely will be.”

While speaking to Times Now Navbharat, Rashidi said that a history of India will be written wherein it will be stated that Babri mosque was destroyed and a Hindu temple was built in its place. Moreover, the Prime Minister of the country laid the foundation stone of the temple, in violation of the Indian constitution.

This, however, is not the first time that the All India Imam Association chairman has spewed venom. In November, Rashidi warned the government that “India will burn if the government dares to touch the private Madrasas. Rashidi made those inflammatory remarks after the Uttarkhand government announced that the madrasas in the state will be modernized.

Threatening the government, Rashidi had said, “We do not need anything from anyone… Do whatever you want in the government-run Madrassas. But don’t touch the private Madarsas; otherwise, India will be on fire.”

Maulana Sajid Rashidi earlier tried to corner the Uttar Pradesh government for surveying the unrecognized Madrasas. On September 14, he urged Madrasa authorities to welcome state surveying authorities with slippers and shoes.