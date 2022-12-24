A church in the Maravapalli village of Penukonda Mandal’s Ramapuram Panchayat in Andhra Pradesh is accused of attempting the conversion of minor children into Christianity by intoxicating them. Locals have alleged that the police did not take any action even after they filed a complaint against the church and refused to file a case in this regard.

When the people learnt that the church pastor was secretly exploiting Hindu children, they questioned him together with Hindu organizations in the area including the Shiva Shakti Karyakartas and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The matter has been brought up by the Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), a group that defends the rights of indigenous people. In a letter to NCPCR (the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights), LRPF brought attention to the matter and the police’s inactivity. In accordance with the pertinent provisions of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), Juvenile Justice Act, and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, it has requested that the NCPCR instruct the Andhra Pradesh DGP (Director General of Police) to file an FIR (First Information Report) against the accused.

According to a report by Hindu Post, the Church targeted young children in order to exploit them in its conversion strategy. After the pastor enticed children to the church with his captivating discourse and enticements like chocolates, he forced them to drink intoxicants.

The bottle and the little glasses that the alcohol was poured into were confiscated and given to the police. It should be noted that despite the fact that the event occurred at the beginning of December, local police have not yet filed a complaint against the church.