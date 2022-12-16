The probe into the five Bangladeshis, identified as Rizwan Mohammad, Khalid Majid, Hina Khalid, Rukhsar Rizwan, and Rizwan’s 17-year-old son, who were illegally residing in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city as Indian citizens have been stepped up by the Kanpur Police. According to the authorities, the prime accused Rizwan Mohammad and his family had been spending at least Rs 2 lakhs every month despite the fact that he has no source of regular income.

The police added that during the raids conducted, they recovered Rs 14.56 lakh in foreign currency and Indian currency besides jewellery and other valuables from them.

The Kanpur police investigation into Rizwan’s financial records revealed that he has as many as eight bank accounts. In the month of November, 8 lakh rupees were transferred to Rizwan’s bank account. The identity of the person who sent the money has not been established yet, said the police, adding that they are currently looking into his and other family members’ personal details.

The police said that Rizwan Mohammad had admitted during interrogation that he is a hawala operator. He refused, however, to disclose from where and how he got his money. The police added that while they are confident that Rizwan Mohammad and his family may have bigger international connections, establishing it was becoming increasingly difficult in the absence of conclusive proof.

According to reports, the police had recovered Rs 14.56 lakh in Indian currency, USD 1,000, some jewellery, 13 passports, and 5 fake Aadhaar cards from Rizwan Mohammad and his family members who were staying as Indian nationals in Kanpur city of the state.

Bangladeshis arrested had letter signed by jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki authorizing them as Indian nationals

The accused were issued a letter purportedly signed by jailed Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Irfan Solanki which authorized them as Indian nationals.

Additional CP Anand Prakash Tiwari also confirmed that SP MLA Solanki and SP councillor Mannu Rehman helped the accused in attaining the residence proof certificates which proved them as Indian Nationals.

The police added that SP’s Irfan Solanki gave them citizenship proof certificates on his own party letterhead which thereafter, enabled Rizwan and four other members of his family to get Aadhar cards as well.