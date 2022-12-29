Another Muslim girl from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has married a Hindu. The name of this young woman is Amrina. After converting to Hinduism, Amrina named herself Radhika. She said, “I am married to Pappu. I already had faith in Hindu deities. Now the fear of triple talaq is also over.”

According to media reports, 21-year-old Amrina is a resident of Bijnor. She became Radhika on Monday, December 26, 2022, after performing rituals at the Agastya Muni Ashram temple in Bareilly. After this, Acharya Pandit KK Shankhadhar solemnized her marriage with Pappu according to Hindu rituals. Pandit Shankhadhar had earlier solemnized the marriages of 64 Muslim girls to Hindu youths. Radhika said that her family members were constantly threatening her. But she has left her home, religion, and family for the sake of love. Now she will always remain a Hindu.

Radhika said, “I am an adult. My date of birth on my Aadhaar card is August 9, 2000. Hindus do not give triple talaq. Here you do not know when to get talaq and thrown out of the house. A young woman from our neighborhood was married five years ago. Her husband beat her up and threw her out of the house after divorcing her. I got married of my own free will. My decision will be pleasant for my future. I will live wherever my husband Pappu wants.”

How did Radhika and Pappu come together?

Radhika’s husband Pappu lives in a village in Rampur adjacent to Bareilly. The friendship between the two started two years ago with a missed call in October 2022, which gradually turned into love. Actually, Amrina received a phone call from an unknown young man one day. When the young woman called him back, Pappu picked up the phone. He said the call was made by mistake. After this, there was a conversation between the two on the phone. About two years ago, the family members started protesting over their love affair. According to Pappu, both of them had decided to live together for the rest of their lives. So they left the house.

Earlier on November 30, Shehnaaz and Iram Saifi of Bareilly had similarly married Hindu youths. Shahnaz had named herself Suman and Iram had named her Swati. There were also reports of Shahnaz being threatened with chopping into pieces after converting and marrying her boyfriend Ajay. The newly married couple had sought protection from the police, citing the threat to their lives.