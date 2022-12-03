Bengaluru: Hindu man files complaint against his wife, Sunitha Gracy, for forcing him and his parents to convert to Christianity, giving death threats

On Friday, December 2, the Bengaluru Police said that a Hindu man lodged a complaint against his Christian wife accusing her of forcing him and his family to convert to Christianity. A court directed the police to investigate a private complaint of the 28-year-old Hindu man. Subsequently, an FIR was registered at Mahalakshmi Police station. The wife, Sunitha Gracy, has reportedly also threatened the Hindu man and his parents of filing false cases if they refuse to convert.

Deepak, a welder living in Mahalakshmi Layout’s Ashokapuram, filed a complaint against his 26-year-old wife Sunitha Gracy, and five others. Deepak and Gracy were in courtship before marrying on January 18, 2019, at a temple in Electronics City. The couple lives in a rented home. According to reports, the complainant travels to different states for work and would inform his wife before leaving. Gracy, on the other hand, is accused of filing missing complaints about her husband, deliberately to harass him.

In his complaint, Deepak alleged that his wife and her family members were harassing him and also started giving death threats for refusing to convert.

Deepak in a private complaint alleged that his wife was not paying her rent, despite the fact that her husband provided the money. Gracy took loans without informing her husband however when the loan was due, she would send them to her husband’s workplace and ask them to take money from him.

“The couple’s relationship is strained. Gracy has filed three missing complaints whenever her husband has been absent from work. Deepak is also irritated because she has taken money from several people in his name. He filed a private complaint in a city court, and the FIR was registered as directed by the court. If Deepak’s allegation of forcible conversion is ascertained, it will be included in the chargesheet,” said an officer involved in the investigation.