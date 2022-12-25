British Royal Family remains ‘united’ even after Harry and Meghan Netflix docuseries release

Despite the explosive docuseries about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the British royal family is standing as one and continues to be “united.”

Arthur Edwards, a longtime royal photographer, recently told Page Six that Harry may say whatever he wants, but that “it won’t change anything” for the family. According to Page Six, Edwards, who has been snapping photos of the royals since 1977, recently attended the ‘Royal Carols: Together for Christmas’ concert at Westminster Abbey where the family including King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, walk down the aisle together.

“Them walking united down the aisle together, both families just gave all the message to anybody they want to know: This family is united,” he said.

When discussing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s choice to retire as senior working royals, Edwards exuded regret while talking to Page Six.

“I was taken in by Meghan. It must be honest. I thought she was a rock star,” he told Page Six.

“I thought she was going to really take off because we covered that first 18 months, and it was a whirlwind … and she was sensational.”

“He (Harry) was just just a really special type of guy,” Edward said.

“You know, he was he wasn’t the sharpest tool in the shed at school. But I mean, he went on to achieve an awful lot, and did two tours of duty in Afghanistan, which is pretty impressive. And I liked him a lot and I loved working with him.”

But, Edward added, that once Harry married Meghan their friendly connection with photographers quickly ended. This included bringing them out for drinks at the end of royal visits.

“And then Meghan came along and suddenly went, stopped,” he revealed to Page Six.

“She didn’t want to meet us. We asked three times. She didn’t want to know. And now I suspect that she had an agenda and that was always the plan.”

Despite insisting that he “loved working” with Harry and will “miss him so much,” Edwards is undoubtedly upset by the docu-series ‘Harry & Meghan’ and Harry’s impending memoir, “Spare,” which is scheduled to be published next month.

“That will probably have some not-very-nice stories about the royal family in it,” he said.

“But he can’t keep doing that. You can’t keep attacking the family. You know, there’s got to be something else … Why doesn’t he use that platform to promote his charities? He’s got some amazing charities that he sponsors. The Invictus Games and the Senetable Aid is helping kids in Africa find schools and (learning) to read and write.”

“And so I can’t feel bad towards Harry,” he continued telling Page Six.

“I look for the good in people, not the bad and he is basically a very good person.”

