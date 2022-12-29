The news of the disappearance of a Chinese woman in Gaya has caused a stir in the police department. Police suspect that the Chinese woman has been sent to Bihar for the purpose of spying on the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. Police released a sketch of the missing Chinese woman on 29th December 2022. While releasing the picture, the police urged the people to give information about the woman to the senior superintendent of police and other officials.

It is notable that these days, followers of Buddhism from all over the world have come to Bodh Gaya. Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama is also on a month-long stay at the holy site for the Kaal Chakra puja. Dalai Lama is scheduled to offer discourses at the Kalchakra Maidan from December 29 to 31.

Gaya SSP Harpreet Kaur said, “It has been reported that a Chinese woman is living in Gaya. We have been getting inputs for the last two years. At present, the Chinese woman is not being traced, due to which many types of apprehensions are being raised. The suspicion that the woman is a Chinese spy cannot be ruled out. Therefore, security agencies are searching for her.”

SSP Harpreet Kaur added, “The Chinese woman’s name is Miss Song Xiaolan. Police are collecting information about all the activities and residence of this woman. People have been appealed to immediately inform the police if the missing Chinese woman is seen anywhere. There is no danger or insecurity anywhere in Bodh Gaya. Everything is going on normally.”

On Thursday, 29th December 2022, Dalai Lama addressed Buddhist Lamas and his followers on the first day of a three-day sermon program at the Kaal Chakra ground in Bodh Gaya.

At first, Theravada Buddhist monks performed the sutta recital. After that, Mahayana Lamas recited sutta. Dalai Lama furthered his teaching and said that Buddhahood will benefit only when you always think about the welfare of others. He said that ‘I will salute the real form of Bodhichitta and convey to you the spirit of Bodhisattva.’