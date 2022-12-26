Monday, December 26, 2022
Church priest arrested over forced religious conversion in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh

ANI
A priest from an Uttar Pradesh church has been arrested over an alleged case of forced religious conversion in Rampur, police said. 

The accused priest, Polo Messiah, has been booked under sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, police said. Sansar Singh, additional DCP, Rampur said the case was registered on the basis of a complaint by a local resident, Rajeev Yadav, against the accused, who will be sent to jail. 

“Local police station got the information that a priest, Polo Messiah, a resident of civil lines, was gathering people from other communities and attempting to convert them,” the DCP said. 

Singh said that police took prompt action and arrested the priest. 

“Accused will be sent to jail on December 27,” DCP added. 

On December 21, in a similar case, Sitapur Police filed an FIR against two persons in a case of alleged forced religious conversion in Uttar Pradesh. 

Police then said, that two Indians and four Brazil nationals had organised a programme in Shahbajpur village and allegedly lured people to change their religion. 

In October this year, Uttar Pradesh Police lodged an FIR against nine people for alleged forced conversions to Christianity in Meerut. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

