College student commits suicide at official bungalow of Congress MLA in Bhopal, MP

A college student committed suicide by hanging inside the official bungalow of Congress MLA Omkar Singh Markam in Bhopal.

The Police have also recovered a suicide note from the spot. The student named Tirath Singh was studying at the MLA’s bungalow for the last four years. The incident took place in the Shyamala Hills area.

Police said that prima facie evident point that the student committed suicide since he was suffering from cancer. The suicide note has been sent to the handwriting experts to match it with that of the deceased. Umesh Yadav, the SHO of Shyamala Hills Police Station said that they have started an investigation into all the aspects that could have led to the student’s death.

“Information was received about a youth committing suicide at the official residence of Didori MLA Omkar Singh Markam, located in Professor Colony. A suicide note has also been found,” he said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Police said that they spoke with a person who was staying with Tirath at the Government Bungalow, and learned that the deceased was suffering from Cancer and was also undergoing treatment in Bhopal. “It is clear from the suicide note and the family’s statement that he was suffering from cancer due to which he committed suicide.”

“We are investigating all the aspects and will soon come to a conclusion soon and action will be taken accordingly,” he added.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)