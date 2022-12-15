Hours after a case from Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area regarding a minor’s rape in Madarsa was reported, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took suo moto cognizance of the incident and visited the place. Kanoongo revealed on Thursday that the Madarsa in which the incident is said to have happened is an unrecognized Madarsa.

According to the reports, a 12-year-old boy in a Madarsa in Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area was raped by an Ulema of a Madrasa identified as Mohammed Isran. Ulema is one of the Muslim scholars who are recognized as having specialist knowledge of Islamic sacred law and theology. The Police launched an investigation into the case to reveal that the accused booked in the case is absconding.

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo stated that the Madarsa was unrecognized and that around 24 children from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh were kept there along with the teachers. “No separate facilities like bathroom provided to them,” he added.

The organization has written a letter to Sonika Singh, DM (Central Delhi), and has asked for immediate action in the case. The victim’s social investigation report has also been asked for from the Delhi government. “Delhi government has neither taken action nor sent Child Welfare Committee. We have directed that the Child Welfare Committee visit this place and rescue and rehabilitation of children be done at the earliest,” Kanoongo said.

The Police investigating the case have filed an FIR against the accused under sections 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and pertinent sections of the POCSO (Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences) Act.

DCP Sagar Singh Kalsi who has been looking into the case also confirmed the incident and said that the accused committed unnatural sex with the 12-year-old boy several times after sedating him. “The matter is being investigated thoroughly and the accused will be nabbed soon,” he added.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the NCPCR had issued notices to all the Indian states and Union territories asking them to conduct a detailed inquiry into all the madrasas that get funds from the government. The organization also directed the state authorities to keep a record of non-Muslim children who are getting admitted to such madrasas and admit all such children to formal schools post-inquiry.

The NCPCR in the notice issued on December 8 also said that the states shall undertake to map of all unmapped madrasas and submit the report within 30 days for record and further necessary action.