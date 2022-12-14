Delhi Police have arrested all three accused for allegedly throwing acid at a 17-year-old girl in the national capital’s Dwarka this morning.

Dwarka DCP M Harshvardhan on Wednesday said that the police have solved the case with the arrest of all three accused. A 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with acid by two bike-borne men in Delhi’s Dwarka district area, police said on Wednesday. The girl has been referred to Safdarjung Hospital and is currently undergoing treatment.

The incident took place at around 7:30 am.

The police, earlier, detained one person in the case after the victim raised suspicion over two people known to her. Later, another boy emerged as a prime suspect in the acid attack incident on a minor girl in Delhi, the Dwarka DCP said on Wednesday.

“Today information was received at Dwarka’s Mohan Garden Police Station that a 17-year-old girl has been attacked with an acid-like substance by 2 bike-borne boys. She is under treatment and is stated to be stable. She has received 8 per cent burn injuries. One boy has been detained and is being questioned,” DCP Dwarka said.

He added, “Another boy has emerged as a prime suspect during the investigation and multiple teams have been formed to nab the accused. Action is being taken on all leads.”

According to police, a PCR call was received regarding the incident of throwing acid on a girl in the Police Station Mohan Garden area.

It was stated that a girl was allegedly attacked using some acid-like substance by two persons on a bike around 7:30 am this morning, police said.

“The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. One person has been detained and further investigation is going on,” Delhi Police said.

The father of the victim said, “My two daughters were going to school at 7:29 am, but later around 7:35 am my younger daughter returned home and told me that two boys have thrown acid on her elder sister. The accused had their face covered which can be seen in a CCTV footage.”

Her condition is not good and we are very worried. We have spoken to the police, the father added.

The mother of the victim said, “My younger daughter came rushing and told me that acid was thrown at her elder sister. Her condition is not good.”

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)