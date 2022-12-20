On Tuesday (December 20), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and their Gujarat chief Gopal Italia took to Twitter to claim that he was arrested by the Bhavnagar police in Gujarat.

Gopal Italia claimed that he was arrested by Umrala Police in Bhavnagar in Gujarat, but actually, he withdrew his bail plea and came to the police station himself. The police took him into technical custody and released him.

In a tweet, the AAP Gujarat chief alleged, “The newly elected BJP government has started working on its sinister agenda. Just today, I was arrested by the Bhavnagar police.”

He claimed that the arrest took place at a time when his family was mourning his grandmother’s death. “My grandmother passed away yesterday (December 19). My whole family is mourning but the BJP government has arrested me. May be the BJP was elected to power to do such things,” Gopal Italia insinuated.

गुजरात की जनता द्वारा भ्रष्ट भाजपा को दिए पूर्ण बहुमत की नई सरकार ने काम करना चालू कर दिया है।



भावनगर पुलिस ने आज मुझे गिरफ़्तार कीया। मेरी ख़ुद की दादी माँ का कल निधन हुआ है, पूरा परिवार दुःखी है लेकिन भाजपा ने मुझे अरेस्ट कर लिया है। शायद यही काम के लिए बहुमत मिला होगा। — Gopal Italia (@Gopal_Italia) December 20, 2022

Following his tweet, one user questioned whether the AAP leader was actually mourning the death of his grandmother. The user (@jagat-janan) had shared the tweet of Gopal Italia, posted on Monday (December 19), wherein he was seen hailing a speech of AAP leader Raghav Chaddha as a ‘sixer.’

Aap ki dadi ki death ho gyi or aap yaha bhawo ki tarah usro ki six par tali baja rhe ho.https://t.co/KcBD6ymh3H — Jagan Kook (@jagat_janan) December 20, 2022

Earlier this year, Gopal Italia had courted controversy by comparing Lord Krishna to ‘Rakshas’ (demons) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ‘Arjun’ who would get rid of the demons.

A First Information Report was later filed against Gopal Italia in Bhavnagar based on a complaint by one Amit Ahir, a member of the Ahir community. The AAP leader was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 295A and 298.