Tuesday, December 20, 2022
HomePoliticsAAP's Gujarat chief Gopal Italia tweets that he has been arrested by the BJP...
Politics
Updated:

AAP’s Gujarat chief Gopal Italia tweets that he has been arrested by the BJP govt in Gujarat. Here is what we know so far

OpIndia Staff
AAP leader Gopal Italia claims arrest by newly elected BJP govt in Gujarat. Here is what we know so far
AAP Gujarat Chief Gopal Italia, image via Aaj Tak
2

On Tuesday (December 20), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and their Gujarat chief Gopal Italia took to Twitter to claim that he was arrested by the Bhavnagar police in Gujarat.

Gopal Italia claimed that he was arrested by Umrala Police in Bhavnagar in Gujarat, but actually, he withdrew his bail plea and came to the police station himself. The police took him into technical custody and released him.

In a tweet, the AAP Gujarat chief alleged, “The newly elected BJP government has started working on its sinister agenda. Just today, I was arrested by the Bhavnagar police.”

He claimed that the arrest took place at a time when his family was mourning his grandmother’s death. “My grandmother passed away yesterday (December 19). My whole family is mourning but the BJP government has arrested me. May be the BJP was elected to power to do such things,” Gopal Italia insinuated.

Following his tweet, one user questioned whether the AAP leader was actually mourning the death of his grandmother. The user (@jagat-janan) had shared the tweet of Gopal Italia, posted on Monday (December 19), wherein he was seen hailing a speech of AAP leader Raghav Chaddha as a ‘sixer.’

Earlier this year, Gopal Italia had courted controversy by comparing Lord Krishna to ‘Rakshas’ (demons) and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to ‘Arjun’ who would get rid of the demons.

A First Information Report was later filed against Gopal Italia in Bhavnagar based on a complaint by one Amit Ahir, a member of the Ahir community. The AAP leader was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 295A and 298.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
608,212FollowersFollow
28,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com