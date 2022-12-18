No vandalism, only poles removed, clarifies Mahant at temple in Palitana, Gujarat, here is what we know

On 16 December, 2022, differences between two communities, Sheth Anandji Kalyanji Trust and Nilkanth Mahadev Seva Samiti escalated after the board on Shetrunjay hill and the iron poles were damaged and incident caught on camera. Subsequently, Samast Jain Shwetambar Moortipujak Tapagaj Mahasangh carried out a rally in Palitana and submit a memorandum to the Deputy Collector.

What is the Palitana Mandir controversy about

As per reports, the dispute arose after the pole near temple which had CCTV camera on it was moved. Since a long time here were protests for a Shiv Temple on the holy hill. Mahants from across the country had participated and asked for government’s intervention. However, some miscreants had damaged the poles which had CCTV cameras at Surajkund. This had enraged the people of Jain community. On the other hand, the Shiv temple trust is saying that the Sheth Anandji Kalyanji Trust has put up poles in their premises and alleged illegal encroachment.

On the videos that have gone viral on social media, the Shiv Mandir mahant has clarified that no vandalism took place, only the iron poles with CCTV cameras that were set up were removed.

Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi promises strict action

State Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi took to social media to inform that the government has taken cognisance of the incident and inquiry has been initiated.

Sanghvi said that he has held a meeting with top officials with regards to the case and they have been instructed to carry out strict investigation.