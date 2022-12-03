On Friday, a professor teaching at Hyderabad University was arrested for allegedly molesting and trying to sexually assault a student from Thailand. The incident reportedly took place when professor Ravi Ranjan, from the Hindi Department, took the student to his house on the pretext of giving her a book.

Telangana | Cyberabad Police have taken a professor of University of Hyderabad into custody after a student alleged that he molested her. The student belongs to Thailand & is studying here: K Shilpavalli, DCP Madhapur — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

The professor reportedly dropped the student at the university a couple of hours later. The incident came to the fore when one of the victim’s friends found her crying. When asked, she narrated her ordeal and reported the case to the police.

According to the DCP, Gachibowli, “The incident took place on Friday when the professor took the student to his house at around 4 PM and she was dropped back at the university at around 9 PM. When her friends found her crying, they asked for the reason and she stated that the professor tried to molest her. The girl is a foreigner and only knows Thai.”

“We have registered a case and arrested the professor. Further investigation is underway,” the DCP added.

Meanwhile, Deccan Chronicle reported that the University management ignored the calls made to them by the student union on the matter. “There was a deliberate delay and shirking of responsibility by the concerned authorities,” alleged the students union.

According to the report, the union representatives had first congregated on the campus in support of the victim on Friday night. The next day, they again gathered at the campus front gate demanding action against the professor.

A complaint against professor Ravi Ranjan was subsequently lodged with the Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad in this matter and he was eventually arrested by the police.