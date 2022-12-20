On Monday (December 19), an alleged audio clip of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan having ‘phone sex’ with two unidentified women went viral on social media.

The said clips were first posted on the YouTube channel of a Pakistani journalist named Syed Ali Haider. In the purported audio clips, Imran Khan was allegedly heard talking about the ‘pleasure points’ of the woman, and his ‘penetration skills’.

“I cannot come to meet you. My boobs are so sore that I am in pain. I cannot even tell the doctor what you did to me. Naughty,” an unidentified woman was heard as saying, while Imran Khan allegedly pestered her to meet him again.

“Can we meet tomorrow then? My family, including my children, are coming over day after tomorrow. Let me try to postpone these plans,” the PTI supremo allegedly remarked.

The ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan was allegedly heard directing another woman to ‘touch herself’ and inquiring about the wetness of her v*gina.

“Should I lick it first before I put it in directly?” an inquisitive Khan was allegedly heard as saying. “Can you take it in, directly? Should I go slow or fast? Remember, I hump like a camel from the back,” he said after being told by the woman that she liked it ‘slow.’

“You will enjoy it more. All pleasure points will be tackled. I will explain you the process,” the ex-Pakistani Prime Minister had allegedly remarked. “Did you put your fingers inside your p*ssy? I hope it doesn’t get swollen…You will become wetter,” he added.

The audio clips are now being widely shared on other social media platforms. While some netizens have questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, others have slammed Imran Khan over his conduct.

Journalist Hamza Azhar Salam tweeted, “Khan saheb can do whatever he wants in his personal life but I hope he will stop presenting himself as some kind of role model Muslim leader for the entire Ummah.”

Journalist Naila Inayat also took potshots at the former Pakistani Prime Minister. She wrote, “In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi.”

Another journalist, Cyril Almeida, has claimed that the viral audio tapes will not impact the supporters of Imran Khan.

One Twitter user accused the ‘Pindi Boys’ (a reference to the Pakistani army establishment) of leaking the purported ‘phone sex tapes’ of Imran Khan and ignoring the situation in Bannu city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A similar allegation against the Pakistani army was made by popular Twitter user, Muhammad Ibrahim.

One Pakistani journalist, Ihtisham Ul Haq, remarked, “Releasing such tapes will only damage you but not IK. Don’t stoop so low. Spreading obscenity and explicit content will serve no purpose but have grave consequences in the long run as it will effect the basic morals of our society & may effect you too! Don’t make this mistake.”

Another Pakistani journalist claimed that the viral audio clips are fake. “Dubbed audio. I covered Imran Khan from 2010 to 2016 as a beat reporter. Listened to each and every speech and press conference of him. This is not Imran khan but rather a fake and dubbed audio. Very shameful act.”

Last month, Imran Khan was reportedly injured during his Azadi March from Lahore to Islamabad. The firing reportedly happened when Imran Khan’s container was anchored at Wazirabad.

The ex-Prime Minister was taken away on a stretcher to a hospital with a heavy security cordon surrounding him. Besides him, one man was killed and four other officials of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party were also injured in the gunshot attack.