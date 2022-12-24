On Friday morning, Jamshedpur police raided an illegal cow slaughterhouse in the Haldipokhar Muslim Basti area of the city, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Kovali police station, and rescued 17 animals, including cows, calves, and buffaloes, as well as seized 300 kgs of beef from the half-constructed clandestine slaughterhouse, reports Live Hindustan.

In the raid that lasted for four and a half hours, the police managed to arrest eight accused, three of whom were identified as Imran, Pappu and Madho. Besides, the police also seized all the types of equipment used for slaughtering animals.

According to the Hindi daily Live Hindustan, the raid was carried out under the supervision of ASP law and order Sumit Agarwal.

According to the police, they arrested a person from the Sakchi district on Thursday. During questioning, he admitted to buying cow meat from an illicit slaughterhouse in Haldipokhar’s Muslim Basti. He also explained how the illegal trade was being carried out on a massive scale in a clandestine manner in the unauthorised slaughterhouse in the Haldipokhar Muslim Basti. Based on his confession, the police formed a team and raided the area at 6.30 a.m. on Friday morning under the supervision of ASP Agarwal and the accused were nabbed.

The report by Live Hindustan reads that no FIR was filed till te time the report was published.