On Saturday, December 10, the BJP government in Karnataka announced that it has decided to rename ‘Salaam Aarti’, a ritual initiated by the 18th-century Islamic tyrant Tipu Sultan.

The Karnataka Dharmika Parishat (State Religious Council), which comes under the Department of Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments (Muzarai), announced the decision.

The decision comes after the Mandya district administration submitted a renaming proposal to Dharmika Parishat that was received from the Chaluvnarayana Swamy temple in Melkote. The temple conducted Salaam Aarti daily at 7 pm since Tipu’s reign.

Kashekodi Sooryanarayana Bhatt, a member of the Dharmika Parishat earlier said that these Persian terms were imposed and that the word ‘Salaam’ does not belong to Hindus.

Speaking on the decision taken, Shashikala Jolle, the Minister of Muzarai said that words like Salaam Aarti, Salaam Mangal Aarti, and Deevatige Salaam will be renamed as per local terms.

The minister clarified that only the names will be changed and the ritual will continue as usual.

“It has been decided to rename Deevatige Salaam as Deevatige Namaskara, Salaam Aarti as Aarti Namaskara, and Salaam Mangalarti as Mangalarti Namaskara. After getting a final clearance from CM Basavraj Bommai, an official order will soon be issued,” Minister Jolle said.

The Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra told ANI that the decision to rename Salaam Aarti is correct. “Where should it happen if the work to strengthen our culture isn’t undertaken at temples”, he asked.

Many Hindu organizations have contended that the name ‘Salaam Aarti’ is a symbol of slavery and was practiced to assert dominance over Hindus. The Hindu groups had demanded that such Tipu Sultan-related rituals be discontinued at Kollur Sri Mookambika Temple and Melkote Cheluvanarayana Swamy Temple, among others.