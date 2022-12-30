In Atpadi Maharashtra, Christian Preachers Sanjay Gele and his wife Ashwini have sparked a wave of anger after their video of allegedly trying to cure a patient in the ICU using ‘miracle’ went viral. As the act of the Christian preacher was exposed, BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar demanded a probe into the assets of Sanjay Gele in the assembly on 30th December 2022.

A wave of anger has erupted in Atpadi after a video of the alleged Christian preachers Sanjay Gele and his wife Ashwini went viral. The incident broke out after a video surfaced of the missionary religious activity they had committed by breaking into Varad Hospital in the city for the purpose of conversion. BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar today raised an objection in the assembly and demanded a probe into the assets of Sanjay Gele. Padalkar also told the House that there was illegal conversion and construction of a church in Atpadi.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis replied after the notice raised by Padalkar. Fadnavis promised to conduct an inquiry by the government into the conversions and construction of the church through the Gele family and take action. Earlier, while pointing out, Gopichand Padalkar said, “Sanjay Gele and his wife Ashwini are both taking advantage of people’s ignorance and naivety in Atpadi. They are trying to convert by luring them. They have built an illegal church in Atpadi. Action should be taken against the Christian preachers and the construction of illegal churches should be removed. The Gele family owns luxurious hotels, JCBs, and Pokeland machines and land in many places. The source of this wealth should be investigated and action should be taken. The public sentiment in this regard is very strong. If action is not taken, there may be a law and order problem.”

There was an incident where an 18-year-old girl from the intensive care unit of Varad Hospital in Atpadi town of the Sangli district in Maharashtra was being treated and both Sanjay and Ashwini Gele had put their hands on her head and said prayers. A complaint in this regard was filed by Sampatrao Namdev Dhanawade.

According to the complaint, Sanjay Gele and his wife Ashwini Gele falsely informed that they were relatives of patients in the intensive care unit of Varad Hospital with the intention of allegedly curing the patient by sorcery by pretending to have divine power in their body. The couple also entered the ICU without permission. Sonali Shivdas Jire (age 18, a resident of Mapatemala in Atpadi) was the patient they targeted. They ran their fingers over her forehead and pretended to be undergoing a finger surgery by reading religious text on a tab.

A case of witchcraft and sorcery has been registered in this regard. Atpadi police arrested alleged Christian preacher Sanjay Gele in Sangli on Wednesday. Atpadi police inspector Sharad Memane and colleagues carried out the operation. A trap was laid on Wednesday night and Sanjay Gele was arrested in Sangli. His wife Ashwini is still absconding. The accused, Sanjay Gele, was produced before the Atpadi court and was remanded in police custody till the 31st of this month.

This was the first time that the type of conversion and spreading of superstitions came to light in the taluka. The incident has exposed the hidden work of the Gele couple. People from various communities and Hindutva organizations had demanded immediate action against the couple and their arrest. The incident was strongly condemned by taking out a march. On December 25, a day-long bandh was observed in Atpadi town.

The Atpadi police have arrested suspected Christian preacher Sanjay Gele. However, a massive rally was taken out on 30th December 2022 by the Sakal Hindu Samaj demanding an inquiry into all his affairs so far and wealth of Sanjay Gele. The participation of women in this march was significant. BJP MLA Ram Satpute joined the rally.