On Tuesday, December 27 the Deonar police in Mumbai arrested a 27-year-old cab driver in Rafiq Nagar, Govandi, a suburban neighbourhood in eastern Mumbai, Maharashtra, for raping a transperson and having unnatural intercourse with the victim, reports Times Of India (TOI). The accused, identified as Faizan Siddiqui had also reportedly assaulted another transperson who came to the victim’s rescue.

Siddiqui was arrested under the IPC sections for unnatural sex, wrongful confinement, assault, and threatening the victim. Siddiqui has been remanded to police custody.

According to the police, the accused Siddiqui, and his two accomplices began mocking the victim on Friday when the victim was going home, and Siddiqui caught the victim, molested the victim and forcibly dragged the victim to the side of the road, and had unnatural sex.

“The trio dragged her to a secluded corner and assaulted her, after which Siddiqui forcibly had unnatural intercourse with her. The transgender person’s friend rushed to her aid after hearing her cries for help. The trio also assaulted the friend, hitting him on the head with a sharp weapon, causing serious injury. They then threatened to kill both of them as well as other transgender persons the survivor lives with, if they reported the matter to the authorities,” a police officer said.

After recording the transgender person’s statement and conducting a medical test, the police registered an FIR.