Thursday, December 29, 2022
Is the new SRK-Deepika song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’ copied by composers Vishal-Shekhar? Here is the truth

Many social media users accused music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani (Sheykhar) of stealing the music from a 2012 composition from UTV Films' Arjun: The Warrior Prince's song 'Karam Ki Talvaar'.

Vishal Shekhar composed music for both Arjun - The Warrior Prince and Pathaan (Image: IMDB/Radio City)
On December 22, the second song of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan was released by Yash Raj Film. Titled ‘Jhoome Jo Pathan’, it stirred controversy soon after its release. Many social media users accused music composers Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani (Sheykhar) of stealing the music from a 2012 composition from UTV Films’ Arjun: The Warrior Prince’s song ‘Karam Ki Talvaar’. The two songs have uncanny similarities that led to the belief that the music composers copied the old song.

Netizens accuse Vishal-Shekhar for ‘stealing music’

Twitter user Rachna questioned the film-makers if anything was original in the movie.

Twitter user Fittrwithkj said that the makers of Pathaan travelled to the past and copied song fom Arjun: The Warrior Prince.

Twitter user Akash also questioned Dadlani over similarities in the compositions.

The music of ‘Karam Ki Talwar’ was also composed by Vishal-Shekhar

When we checked the details of the 2012 film, it turned out that the music for that animation film was also composed by Vishal-Shekhar. The music composer duo seems to have repackaged their own work it in the song ‘Jhoome Jo Pathan’. However, neither Vishal-Shekhar nor the Pathaan team has clarified the matter.

Pathaan stirring controversies

This is not the first time SRK’s upcoming film has stirred controversy. When the first song of the movie ‘Besharam Rang’ was released on December 12, it received backlash from many organisations over the overt sexualisation and nudity depicted in the video. Some Hindu organisations objected to the ‘Saffron bikini’ that Deepika is seen wearing. The controversy led to multiple complaints, after which the Censor board asked the filmmakers to make ‘certain changes‘ before the theatre release of the movie.

