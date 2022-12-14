The National Law University in Delhi has finally cancelled a lecture by AG Perarivalan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who was released by the Supreme Court from jail earlier this year. Following a massive outrage against the speech by a convicted terrorist organized by the National Law University and the Asian College of Journalism, the University today released a short statement stating that the event has been cancelled.

A circular issued by the Registrar of the university on December 14 said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances the 5th Annual Lecture in Criminal Law (2022) by P39A is cancelled.”

The guest lecture was being organised by Project 39A, which is an initiative of the National Law University Delhi, and it was to be held on the 17th of December at the MS Subbulakshmi auditorium at the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai. AG Perarivalan was scheduled to deliver a lecture in Criminal Law.

Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) based in Chennai comes under the aegis of the Media Development Foundation headed by journalist Sashi Kumar. The Hindu’s N Ram is also a founding trustee of the Media Development Foundation. Project 39A of the National Law University has a chapter at ACJ and the lecture by the convicted criminal was to be held at the ACJ venue.

Earlier yesterday, the organisers had decided to conduct the lecture online following the outrage against the lecture by a convicted terrorist. In a statement, Project had said that the lecture by AG Perarivalan would be held online alleging that threats of violence and vandalism were issued to the venue partner, the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai.

“We are committed to Perarivalan’s freedom to share his experience searching for justice through 31 years of imprisonment,” the notification by 39A read. “The 5th Project Annual Lecture will be held online on December 17,” it added.

But now the National Law University has issued a circular stating that the lecture has been cancelled, without stating any reason.

However, at the time of publishing this report, the website of Project 39A still mentions that the lecture will be held online. In the webpage, the description of the speaker makes serious allegation against Indian criminal justice system, labels him an innocent, and claims that he is innocent, despite overwhelming evidence that had led to his conviction and death penalty which was later commuted to life sentence.

His death penalty was later commuted to life sentence. In May this year, he was released on the orders of the Supreme Court after he spent 30 years in jail. While his petition for release was accepted by the apex court as the state government of Tamil Nadu didn’t oppose it, the court didn’t overturn his conviction, and didn’t say that he was innocent.