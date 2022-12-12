Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi moved a defamation suit of Rs 200 crores against another actor, Jacqueline Fernandes, and 15 media houses, alleging that the actor made false statements with malicious intent.

Both the actors were questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case of Rs 200 crores. Fernandes has been charge-sheeted in the matter.

Fatehi slammed the media organisations for circulating claims made by Jacqueline Fernandes and accused the actor and media houses of working in “connivance with each other”.

“A conspiracy by the accused No. 1 (Jacqueline Fernandez) to ensure the financial, social, and personal downfall of the complainant was hatched, and enacted by the said action,” the petition filed by Fatehi read.

The petition further alleged that Nora’s “rapidly progressing career quite obviously has threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on a fair footing.”

“It has started to become evident that the aforementioned rivals being unable to compete with the complainant fairly in the industry have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry,” the petition further added.

Fatehi’s suit is linked to remarks made over the Rs 200 crore extortion case probed by central agencies, where conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused. Both Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandes have been summoned by the agencies, and Ms Fernandes is named as an accused in the case after it came to light that she had received expensive gifts from the conman.

In August this year, Bollywood Actress Jacqueline Fernandez in a plea before the Appellate Authority of PMLA stated that it is surprising that like her some other celebrities, notably, Norah Fatehi, was also conned by main accused Sukesh Chandrashekhar in the Rs 200 crore extortion case. But while Nora Fatehi and other celebrities who received gifts from Sukesh Chandrashekhar are made witnesses, she is sought to be dragged as an accused, Ms Fernandes had alleged.

In its supplementary chargesheet filed in the extortion case against conman Sukesh, the Enforcement Directorate had mentioned Jacqueline Fernandez’s name as an accused. ED’s earlier chargesheet did not mention her name as an accused but provided details of the statement recorded by Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi in the matter.