In a shocking case, the Maharashtra Police registered an FIR against a Christian individual identified as Ravindersingh Bhanwarsingh Rajpurohit for harassing and physically abusing his wife for 21 years and forcing her to convert to Christianity. The FIR was filed against the accused on December 3 at Yerwada Police Station in Pune.

According to the reports, Ravindersingh Bhanwarsingh Rajpurohit, a resident of the Yerwada area of Pune city had quit his religion and accepted Christianity 21 years ago. Since then, he physically and mentally harassed his wife and even her parents and children to convert to Christianity. He would beat his wife and her family members and would threaten to send his children to a Christian school.

The woman in the complaint mentioned that the accused had hurt her religious sentiments by throwing the idols of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in the river. He also gave away the religious photographs that were installed in the house, the woman said. Fed up by the accused’s behaviour, the 43-year-old woman reached the police station on December 3 and lodged a police complaint.

The complaint further mentioned that the accused wanted the children to attend a Christian school. The woman stated that both her children study in a reputed school in Pune and that their studies are getting impacted due to the stressful environment at home caused by the accused. The case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of the law. Further investigations are underway.