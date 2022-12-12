On Monday, December 12, a video went viral on social media in which a man was seen tied to the bonnet of a moving truck. According to reports, the man was being taken to the police station after he was caught by the driver red-handed stealing sacks of wheat from the fully loaded moving truck. The incident reportedly happened in Sri Mukhtar Sahib town of Punjab on Sunday (December 11).

The helper of the truck driver tied the youth in front of the truck over stealing 2 sacks of wheat in #Muktsar. pic.twitter.com/Wfy8osQyvA — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) December 11, 2022

In the video, the thief is seen tied to the front of the truck, while the helper is seen holding him and talking about taking him to the police station.

The helper is heard telling another unidentified person that the tied man had stolen two bags of wheat and he was being taken to the Bus Stand Police Station.

Besides this, another video of the same incident wherein the thief is seen stealing the sack from the truck has also gone viral. In this video, the thief is seen stealing the sack from a moving vehicle that is completely loaded as his accomplice rides a motorcycle after him. He drops the sack of wheat from the truck while his companion turns his bike and they both try to speed away from the spot with the loot.

Speaking about the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Sri Muktsar Sahib Jagdish Kumar said that action would be taken against both the thief and the man who tied him to the truck.

Sri Muktsar Sahib, Punjab | Two videos went viral, in one a man was seen stealing sacks of wheat from a truck & in another the accused was seen tied in front of the truck by the driver & was brought to the police station. Necessary action has been initiated: Muktsar DSP (11.12) pic.twitter.com/DFQm9fEzPM — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2022

“Two videos went viral. In one video a young man was seen stealing a sack of wheat from the back of a truck while his companion was following him on a motorcycle. In the other video, it was seen that the truck’s owner or driver caught the thief, tied him to the truck, and brought him to the Police Station. Action will be taken against both the thief and the person who tied him to the truck,” the DSP was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.