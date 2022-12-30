On Thursday, December 30, Congress leader and former Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Manish Tewari tried some Agatha Cristie-style investigative theorising over the deaths of 2 Russian nationals in a hotel in Odisha.

“Two Christians cremated not buried! Why? Hercule Poirot says burnt bodies tell no tales”, Tewari tweeted sharing a September article published by CNN. The article stated that at least 8 prominent Russians have died in apparent suicides or accidents in recent months. The article further says that 6 of the 8 Russians were linked to Russia’s 2 largest energy companies, Gazprom and Lukoil.

While drawing suspicions over the recent deaths of Russian MP Pavel Antov and his friend Vladimir Bydanov in a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada town, Tewari asked why were the bodies of the 2 Russians cremated and not buried, despite them being Christians.

Tewari quoted Hercule Poirot, the fictional detective in Agatha Cristie’s novels, that ‘Burnt bodies tell no tales’.

Soon after Tewari’s tweet, Denis Alipov, the Russian ambassador to India gave a ‘befitting reply’. Alipov stated that the Russian government appreciates the investigations launched by Indian authorities into the deaths of the two Russians.

He further fact-checked Manish Tewari, stating that cremations are as customary in Russia as burials.

“Meanwhile, it would be useful for some Hercule Poirot lovers to learn that cremation in Russia is as customary as burial. Idleness is the root of all evil”, the Russian ambassador told Manish Tewari.

The deaths of Vladimir Bydanov and his friend Russian MP Pavel Antov in Odisha

Two Russian nationals, a person named Vladimir Bydanov and his friend, Russian business tycoon and MP Pavel Antov, have died within days of each other in a hotel in Odisha’s Rayagada town. Bydanov, Antov and two other Russian nationals had checked into Rayagada Sai International Hotel on December 21. One of them, Vladimir Bydanov, was found dead inside the hotel room on December 22. Reports suggest that Bydanov died from a heart attack, and Pavel Antov allegedly committed suicide after attending his funeral on December 25.

Family members of both Russians had okayed the cremation

As per reports, the local authorities had contacted the respective family members and proceeded to cremate them in Rayagada itself as per instructions from the family members. Antov had attended the cremation of his friend Bydanov and had apparently committed suicide by jumping from a third-floor window in the hotel. The hotel staff have told police that Antov was visibly upset and disturbed after the sudden death of his friend.

As per a report in Times of India, Antov was estranged from his close family members following his divorce from both his wives and used to stay alone in Russia. His daughter Antova Anna Pavlovna has confirmed to the media that cremation is a usual custom and Antov’s mother was also cremated in Russia a few years ago. Antova Anna Pavlovna and Vladimir’s son Bynanov Anton Vladimirovich had both sent their written documents giving Rayagada police the power of attorney to cremate the bodies of their fathers.

Antov and his 3 friends had arrived in India on tourist visas to celebrate his 66th birthday.

The Odisha government has launched a Crime Branch investigation into the case.