‘Going to watch Pathaan twice’, says Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad sharing a tweet by a person insulting Veer Savarkar

‘Besharam Rang’ a song from Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan has been in controversy with common people, politicians, and Bollywood artists opposing or supporting it. The latest person to back the song and the film is actor Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad. Azad is niece of communist leader Safdar Hashmi who was killed by Congress leader in 1989.

Saba Azad in a story she posted on Instagram, shared a still from the ‘Besharam’ song along with a tweet by a Twitter troll whose profile picture and username insult freedom fighter Veer Savarkar.

The tweet read “A country is triggered by the colour of a bikini. Poverty, unemployment, pollution, economy, etc. can wait.”

Saba Azad sharing this tweet wrote, “Tell me a better joke! There is none! Going to watch Pathaan in the cinemas…twice…for good measure!!”

Notably, a section of people on social media has already called for the boycott of the Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone starrer film.

Besides, the Ulama Board of Madhya Pradesh has also demanded a ban on the release of Pathaan in Madhya Pradesh alleging that the film hurts the sentiments of the Muslim community.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, the president of the MP Ulema Board, Syed Anas Ali, said, “The sentiments of the Muslim community have been hurt by this film. We will not allow this film to be released, not just in Madhya Pradesh but across the country.” “The Pathans are one of the most respectable Muslim communities. Not just the Pathans but the entire Muslim community is being defamed in this film. The name of the film is Pathan and women are seen performing obscene dances in it. Pathans are being portrayed wrongly in the film,” he added.

“The makers should remove the name, Pathan. Shahrukh Khan should change the name of his character. After that, do whatever you want. But we will not allow this film to be released in India. We will fight a legal battle and also file an FIR,” Ali said, adding that they have also decided to write to the censor board in the matter.