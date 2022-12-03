On Saturday, 3rd December 2022, a case was registered against Samajwadi Party national general secretary Azam Khan for his provocative speech during the Rampur by-election campaign. This is the second FIR against the SP leader filed within the last 48 hours.

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav visited Rampur on December 1. Akhilesh Yadav addressed a public meeting in support of SP candidate Asim Raja in the assembly by-election. During this, Azam Khan also gave a speech, in which he targeted the police and administration as well as the Election Commission.

Azam Khan said, “Chief Election Commissioner Sir, please come here and give the certificate of the elected MLA. We will also clap like sycophants. It is necessary to do all the sycophancy yourself, let us do a bit of sycophancy too. Let us be a sycophant.” Azam Khan added, “Politics does not run on sycophancy. Country cannot be ruled by sycophancy.”

A case has been registered against him in this regard. Suresh Kumar Sagar, under-engineer of the canal section and in-charge of the video surveillance team, has lodged a case at the city Kotwali police station under Sections 153(A), 505(1)(b) of the IPC and Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Shukla said, “Azam Khan has been accused of violating the code of conduct as well as making false statements against constitutional institutions, that is why the report has been filed against him.”

Two days ago, a case was registered against Azam Khan at the Ganj police station for allegedly making indecent remarks about women and making inflammatory speeches. Now the number of cases pending against him has gone up to 95.