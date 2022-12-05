The Supreme Court reprimanded the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government on Monday for the rampant production and sale of illegal liquor in the state, stating that the state’s drug and alcohol problem is a major concern. The top court observed that the Punjab government is only filing cases and further action is not being taken in any of the cases.

The court also asked the state administration to outline concrete efforts it is undertaking to combat the threat of illegal alcohol production. The court noted, “Punjab is a border state; if someone wants to finish the country, they would start with the borders.”

The court had earlier slammed the AAP government in Punjab for being lethargic in taking action against illegal alcohol manufacturing and drug menace. The Supreme Court also criticised the Punjab government’s lack of action in dealing with the liquor mafia and those accountable for the 2020 hooch tragedy in Tarn Taran, Amritsar, and Gurdaspur. The tragedy led to massive protests, some were even led by the current CM Bhagwant Singh Mann, against the previous Congress government led by Capt Amarinder Singh.

Following the remarks by the Supreme Court, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla stated that AAP has made Punjab & Delhi full of intoxication instead of making them free of this menace.

He took to Twitter and wrote, “AAP has made Punjab & Delhi Nasha Yukt instead of Nasha Mukt! Nasha Mafia has been given a free run perhaps because of the deal struck with them like they did in Delhi! AAP is Destroying Punjab Youth”

The situation in Punjab has been worsening for years when it comes to liquor and drugs. As per 2012 stats, the drug addiction rate in Punjab was 234% higher than the country’s average. A survey conducted by Punjab Opioid Dependence in 2015 also found that 230,000 people in the state were using drugs. Similar is the case when it comes to the sale and consumption of illegal liquor.