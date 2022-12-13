The Gujarat Police on Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man from Surat for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, reports said.
#BreakingNews: सूरत से ISI का एजेंट गिरफ्तार, सेना की खुफिया विंग की सूचना पर किया गया अरेस्ट— ABP News (@ABPNews) December 13, 2022
The accused, Deepak Kishor Bhai Salunkhe, was arrested by crime branch sleuths from the diamond city, acting on intel provided by the military intelligence from the Pune-based southern army command.
The man, a resident of Surat’s Bhuvneswari Nagar, used to run a shop named Sai Fashions.
“The ISI agent is being handed over to the special operations group (SOG) of Gujarat Police for further proceedings,” the report said.
Salunkhe was operating as a financial module which was receiving/transferring money to serving officials as well as civilians in exchange for crucial and classified information, PTI quoted sources as saying.
“He was in contact with two Pakistan-based handlers, Hamid and Kashif, and was about to share sensitive information with them,” the report said.