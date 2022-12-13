Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Surat: Man arrested for spying for Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI

The accused, Deepak Kishor Bhai Salunkhe, was arrested by crime branch sleuths from the diamond city, acting on intel provided by the military intelligence from the Pune-based southern army command.

Surat ISI
Man held for spying for ISI (Image Source: DNA India)
The Gujarat Police on Tuesday arrested a 33-year-old man from Surat for allegedly spying for Pakistani intelligence agency ISI, reports said.

The accused, Deepak Kishor Bhai Salunkhe, was arrested by crime branch sleuths from the diamond city, acting on intel provided by the military intelligence from the Pune-based southern army command.

The man, a resident of Surat’s Bhuvneswari Nagar, used to run a shop named Sai Fashions.

“The ISI agent is being handed over to the special operations group (SOG) of Gujarat Police for further proceedings,” the report said.

Salunkhe was operating as a financial module which was receiving/transferring money to serving officials as well as civilians in exchange for crucial and classified information, PTI quoted sources as saying.

“He was in contact with two Pakistan-based handlers, Hamid and Kashif, and was about to share sensitive information with them,” the report said.

