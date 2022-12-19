Monday, December 19, 2022
TMC spokesperson links victory of Argentina in FIFA World Cup to his party, deletes tweet after controversy

OpIndia Staff
TMC spokesperson compares Argentina's victory to that of his party
Lionel Messi (left), TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta (right), images via The Scotsman and ANI
16

On Monday (December 19), a Trinamool Congress (TMC) spokesperson named Riju Dutta courted controversy for likening the victory of Argentina in the FIFA World Cup Final to that of his political party.

In a tweet, he wrote, “Ei joy sudhu Argentina r jai noi, eta Maa Mati Manusher jai…Jai Bangla (This is just not the victory of Argentina but of Trinamool Congress… Hail Bengal).”

It must be mentioned that Maa Mati Manush (Mother, land and people) is one of the official slogans of the Trinamool Congress. Following a social media upheaval over the issue, Riju Dutta was quick to delete the tweet.

Screengrab of the now-deleted tweet of TMC spokesperson

The matter first came to light when popular Twitter user ‘ Befitting Facts’ posted a screenshot of his tweet on the micro-blogging platform.

“This TMC spokesperson really tweeted this. He called the victory of Argentina as the victory of Maa Mati Maanush,” he tweeted.

TMC spokesperson Riju Dutta has recently courted controversy for his misogynistic tweet about Smriti Irani. He had shared a video of Smriti Irani, wearing an orange-coloured dress, during the Femina Miss India 1998 pageant. “Rang de tu mujhe Gerua (colour me saffron),” the TMC leader had tweeted.

“Shame on Mamata Banerjee for appointing such misogynist men as TMC’s national spokesperson. He has no respect for women and the choices they make in life. They resent successful women and their rise. Men like him are responsible for rising crime against women,” slammed BJP leader Locket Chatterjee.

