Crime
Uttar Pradesh: Maulvi Lallu arrested for attempting the forced conversion of a Hindu girl, 9 others booked

According to the reports, the girl had mysteriously disappeared from the Fatehpur Sadar Kotwali area around 8 months ago.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Ahmad Ansari, Maulvi attempt forced conversion and marriage of Hindu girl, arrested
The Uttar Pradesh Police booked a Maulvi and nine others for attempting to convert an 18-year-old Hindu girl to Islam and perform her nikah with a man named Ahmad Ansari. The incident took place on December 9 in the Fatehpur district of the state. The Police meanwhile have arrested Maulvi and the man Ansari, and are conducting further investigations into the case.

According to the reports, the girl had mysteriously disappeared from the Fatehpur Sadar Kotwali area around 8 months ago. After that, the mother of the girl filed a missing person report at the Police station. The girl, on the other hand, somehow managed to tell her mother that she would be converted and wedded to Ansari on Thursday evening in Satonpeet village.

The mother then rushed there and tried to rescue her daughter. Ansari and his family abused, groped, and assaulted the mother when she reached the spot to save her daughter. The police were informed about the brawl by the locals, after which the authorities booked 10 people on the charges of kidnapping, assault, and molestation of a woman.

The booked persons include Maulvi Lallu, Ahmed Ansari, Ansari’s mother Sahroon Nisha, his brothers Naushad Ali and Dilshad Ali, sisters-in-law Soni Bano and Yasmeen, sister Badki, Tahkan Nisha, and Bhola Masood. They have been booked under UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. The accused were also booked on charges of abusing and rioting.

The Police meanwhile have arrested Maulvi and Ahmad Ansari based on the complaint filed by the girl’s mother. The duo is being interrogated by police. Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO) Dineshchandra Mishra confirmed the incident and said that about eight months ago (when the girl was possibly a minor), Ahmed Ansari, a resident of Asothar police station, had lured the woman from the Hariharganj area of Fatehpur Sadar Kotwali and had taken her away with him. Her mother had filed a missing report in this connection, he said.

OpIndia Staff
