Former Mau MLA and mafia Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by a court in Ghazipur on Thursday, 15th December 2022. The former MLA has been sentenced by the MP-MLA court of Ghazipur. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on him. Mukhtar Ansari and Bhim Singh were convicted under the Gangster Act on Thursday.

The court on Thursday pronounced its verdict in the 1996 gangster case against MLA Mukhtar Ansari. The special MP MLA court in Ghazipur has given its verdict at around 2.30 pm. However, Mukhtar Ansari was not present in the court at the time of the verdict. Mukhtar Ansari was not sent to the Ghazipur court due to Enforcement Directorate’s custody and security reasons. Therefore, arrangements were made for video conferencing in the ED office of Prayagraj.

In 1996, this Gangster Act case was registered against Mukhtar Ansari. The action was taken against Mukhtar on the basis of five cases under the Gangster Act. Congress leader Ajay Rai’s elder brother Awadhesh Rai’s murder case and the fatal attack on additional SP are also included in these five cases.

In this case, the court has sentenced after 26 years. This is the first time Mukhtar Ansari has been convicted in any case. The gangster act was invoked simultaneously in connection with the murder of Awadhesh Rai, the murder of constable Rajendra Singh, the murder of constable Raghuvansh Singh, the attack on an additional SP, and the attack on policemen in Ghazipur.