On Friday, December 23, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath instructed state officials to ensure that Christmas is celebrated peacefully and that no illegal religious conversion takes place in any district of the state.

CM Yogi Adityanath gave these instructions to the state officials during a video conference meeting while reviewing the law and order situation in the state. Along with CM Yogi Adityanath, officers posted in divisions, zones, ranges, and district headquarters joined the meeting.

During the meeting, the CMi told the officials that “the faith of the people in the government is reflected in the attitude of the officials towards them. And thus, all the possible efforts should be made to resolve their problems.”

Notably, CM Adityanath also expressed concern over the reinstallation of loudspeakers at religious places months after their removal. He said that it was unacceptable.

“We have finished an unprecedented process to remove loudspeakers from religious places peacefully through dialogue with the concerned parties. Loudspeakers were voluntarily taken down as a result of people prioritizing the wider public interest. It was well received across the country. I’ve noticed that several districts are having these loudspeakers installed again, this is not acceptable. With direct dialogue and communication with the local people, ideal situations should be created,” the Chief Minister stated.

Other than this, CM Yogi Adityanath also said that in every district of the state, the operation of unauthorised bus stands, rickshaw stands, and taxi stands should be stopped. The CM also said that such stands were being used to make money illegally for unlawful purposes. He did, however, add that during the past five and a half years, there has been a significant decrease in cases of crimes against women and children in the state as a result of the joint efforts of various departments of the state government.

Yogi Adityanath also stated that those who assault women and girls should face harsh punishment. He suggested that the police should recognize these components.

Additionally, he stated that raids must be conducted in order to stop the production of illicit liquor. He continued by saying that drug-addicted police officers should be recognized and terminated with immediate effect.

Furthermore, CM Yogi Adityanath emphasised the importance of raising public awareness about the government’s welfare measures, as the 25th of December, the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will be observed as Good Governance Day (Sushasan Diwas).

CM Yogi Adityanath also told the officials to ensure that the preparations for the upcoming Magh Mela should be completed on time. He further said that this event is like a rehearsal for the 2025 Prayagraj Kumbh.

In wake of the rising Covid cases in other countries, CM Yogi Adityanath told officials to be on high alert and directed district health officials to conduct ‘mock drills‘ under government supervision to avoid the spread of Corona.