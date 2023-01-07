On Friday, January 6, Telangana Congress senior vice president G Niranjan alleged that Hyderabad MP and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi is registered as a voter in two separate assembly constituencies in the list of voters published on Thursday by the Telangana Chief Electoral Office.

Senior Vice President of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, G. Niranjan writes to CEC Rajiv Kumar alleging that AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi is registered as a voter in two different assembly segments of Telangana – Rajendra Nagar and Khairatabad; requests for action. — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2023

The Congress leader said, “It was brought to the notice of the district election officer (DEO), Hyderabad, in a meeting on Dec 19, but corrective action hasn’t been taken. Election authorities should rectify this immediately.”

In a letter written to the Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, G Niranjan said that in the definitive list of Telangana voters ‘Special Summary Revision’ released by the Election Commission on January 5, the name of AIMIM Supremo is listed in two assembly constituencies and this is a violation of the rules of the Election Commission.

While referring to the details of the voters’ list, Niranjan stated that Asaduddin Owaisi’s name appears under serial number 906 in the Rajendranagar assembly seat and serial number 412 in the Khairtabad assembly constituency.

“This indicates the irresponsibility of an elected member of parliament and also recklessness of election machinery in publishing the final voters’ list,” Niranjan said. while attaching the voters’ lists of both Rajendranagar and Khairtabad constituencies he claimed to have downloaded from the Election Commission’s website.

Dual registration is a violation of the Representation of the People Act of 1950. According to Telangana CEO officials, several Congress leaders brought the problem to the Hyderabad District Election Officer’s attention last month, but no action was done to remove Owaisi’s name from one of the Assembly constituencies.

Bringing the matter to the attention of the ECI on Friday, TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan sought action against Owaisi.