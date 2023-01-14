Saturday, January 14, 2023
BJP Tamil Nadu chief K Annamalai, vocal about Islamic extremism, gets Z-category security cover after threat analysis report by IB

It is pertinent to note that the 38-year-old IPS turned politician has been vocal about rising religious extremism in Tamil Nadu, especially after the Coimbatore car bomb blast on October 23 last year. 

Amidst threats from religious extremists and Maoists, the Ministry of Home Affairs has accorded ‘Z’ category security cover to the president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Tamil Nadu unit, K Annamalai. Annamalai will now be provided security cover by about 30 to 33 commandos working in different shifts. 

This comes after Intelligence Bureau (IB) in a threat analysis report recommended enhancing Annamalai’s security cover after evaluating threats received by the Tamil Nadu BJP chief. Following this, the Union Home Ministry directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to provide ‘Z’ security for the leader. Annamalai will now be authorized to have a pilot and an escort vehicle in his convoy during his travels across the country. 

In recent months, particularly during violent protests against the NIA raids at the premises of the now-banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), the state has also seen a number of Molotov Cocktail attacks on the offices and homes of leaders of Hindu organizations. In September last year, petrol bombs were hurled at the houses and offices of several RSS members. K Annamalai had then written to Home Minister Amit Shah informing him about the targeted petrol bomb attacks on RSS leaders. 

Other than this, petrol bombs were thrown at “Kamalalayam,” the state BJP headquarters in Chennai’s T. Nagar, in February 2022.

