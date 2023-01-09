On January 8, a Sub Inspector identified as Dinesh Kumar Dohre, posted at Madawara Police Station in Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh was suspended after a call recording went viral in which he was abusing Thakurs, Brahmins and Baniyas.

During the call, the SI claimed he was from an influential family and no one could touch him. Soon after the audio went viral on social media, the high officials took cognizance and issued his suspension orders.

In the audio shared by journalist Shubham Shukla, the SI could be heard abusing Brahmins, Thakurs and Baniyas As per reports, an unidentified man called the SI. During the call, he started abusing people from the Brahmin, Baniya and Thakur communities. He said, “I am myself, Chamar, and you are Khatik. We are not different. We are one. And these Brahmins, Thakur and Baniya… these are moth****ers. Brahmins are the biggest among them. No one can touch me.”

CO is investigating the matter

ADG Kanpur took cognisance of the matter and instructed Lalitpur Police to take action in the matter. Soon after, the Superintendent of Police suspended the accused SI.

Furthermore, the investigation of the matter was handed over to Keshav Nath, Circle Officer Madawara.

In a tweet, Lalitpur Police said, The SI has been suspended with immediate effect and the matter has been handed over to the CO for investigation.”

प्रकरण को संज्ञान में लेकर उक्त उ0नि0 को तत्काल प्रभाव से निलम्बित कर दिया गया एवं क्षेत्राधिकारी मड़ावरा को जांच करने हेतु निर्देशित किया गया । — LALITPUR POLICE (@lalitpurpolice) January 8, 2023

Locals expressed displeasure

The locals in the area expressed displeasure over the matter and demanded strict action against the accused police officer.