Chennai: Ruckus breaks out over plans to erect a statue of late DMK supremo Karunanidhi in ecologically sensitive Coastal Regulation Zone

OpIndia Staff
Ruckus breaks out at Kalaivanar Arangam, image via ANI
On Tuesday (January 31), the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), BJP and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) parties opposed the DMK government’s move to construct a 42-metre tall statue of former party supremo, M Karunanidhi, on Marina Beach in Chennai.

The incident took place during a public hearing, organised by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), at the auditorium Kalaivanar Arangam. The fishermen community also opposed the decision to build ‘Kalaignar Pen Memorial’ on Marina Beach.

It must be mentioned that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is planning to construct the statue at a cost of ₹80 crores. The memorial is proposed to be built just 360 metres away from the shoreline.

Despite the best attempts by the District Collector, Amritha Jyothi, to pacify the protestors, the situation got out of hand. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, the workers belonging to the different political parties were seen shouting over each other.

As per a report by DTNext, the project falls under the ambit of the ecologically sensitive Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) but has been given a green signal by the Tamil Nadu State authorities.

While reacting strongly to the government proposal, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Head Seeman said, “If the ‘Pen statue’ is erected in the sea, I will break and destroy the statue. If you (DMK) want to erect the ‘Pen statue’ in memory of Karunanidhi, you can do it in your party’s head office Arivalayam.”

Reportedly, several leaders of the fishermen community in Chennai have formed the ‘Marina Fishermen Protection Committee’ to safeguard Marina Beach and coordinate protests against the construction of the ‘Kalaignar Pen Memorial.’

