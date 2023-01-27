On Tuesday, Chhattisgarh BJP’s state Secretary Prabal Pratap Singh Judev performed ‘ghar wapsi’ of around 1100 people and brought them back to Sanatan Dharma by washing their feet with the holy Gangajal. The incident happened in Basna region of the state where around 1100 Christians (believed to be converted) returned to Hinduism on January 24.

Honored to perform #Gherwapsi of 1100 folks back to Sanatan dharma in Basna ( Chhattisgarh).



Their is pure beauty in our Roots. Our religion is the traditions of our ancestors. Embrace it ! Welcome home🙏🏻🚩@ARanganathan72 @ShefVaidya @KapilMishra_IND @AskAnshul @AshwiniUpadhyay pic.twitter.com/M6ZDuaBfq6 — Prabal Pratap Singh Judev (@prabaljudevBJP) January 24, 2023

According to Judev, the people who participated in the Ghar Wapsi were quoted saying that they had lost their way and had become victims of conversion years back. Around 1100 people from 325 families noted that they have realized their mistake and intended to embrace Hinduism again. The oath to embrace Hinduism was administered by Kathavachak Pandit Himanshu Krishna Maharaj.

The video of the incident was shared by Chhattisgarh BJP’s state Secretary Prabal Pratap Singh Judev in which he could be seen washing the feet of around 1100 people with Gangajal and welcoming them back to Hinduism. “Honored to perform Ghar wapsi of 1100 folks back to Sanatan dharma in Basna (Chhattisgarh). There is pure beauty in our roots. Our religion is the traditions of our ancestors. Embrace it! Welcome home,” he tweeted.

“It is a bigger and more important task to save Hindus and stop them from converting to other faiths. Whenever Hindus have been divided, the Hindu population has declined. Let us respect our ancestors. Hindutva is a symbol of nationalism, so let us join hands to create a Hindu Rashtra”, he added.

Judev has been conducting such ‘ghar wapsi’ campaigns across the state. He brought back 1,250 people in the Mahasamund district to Hinduism in March of last year. Also in the year 2021, he conducted a ‘ghar wapsi’ campaign to revert around 400 families to Hinduism.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with OpIndia, Judev had said that conversion takes place massively in the tribal areas of Chhattisgarh. “Christian missionaries continue to convert gullible poor Hindu people by luring them, making deals in the name of service, insulting our Hindu gods and goddesses. They brainwash Hindus,” he said.

He stated that these missionaries took advantage of the coronavirus epidemic and converted people on a massively large scale. He also alleged that conversion mostly happens in Congress-ruled states as the party somehow helps these missionaries in accomplishing their motive. “They are running it like an industry for which the funds are coming from Italy. Their policy is clear. Promote appeasement. Let the conversion happen. Convert converts into vote bank and rule. This is the reason for the misery of the Hindus in the entire country wherever Congress ruled,” he had said.