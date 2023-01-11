A shocking revelation has come to the fore in the disappearance case of a 9-year-old child named Chaita Kohla from Sayali, Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH). The police have arrested three persons accused of killing the 9-year-old minor in ‘human sacrifice’ for black magic rituals to bring themselves economic prosperity and power.

On December 31, a mutilated body of a child was found in the Daman Ganga canal passing near Karwad in Vapi. Initially, the police assumed the case of a homicide. However, after investigation, the police found that the child was killed as a part of black magic rituals allegedly performed by the accused.

The child had gone missing on December 29, when his family filed a missing person complaint at the Sayali village police station. The family said that the boy had gone missing from their house’s courtyard. They searched through the neighbourhood and in the village but could not find him, the family said in its complaint to the police.

Later, the police found a child’s leg and head near Sayali’s cremation ground in Dadra Nagar Haveli. The family identified them to be of their child based on the thread tied to his leg. The probe found that the 9-year-old was killed as a part of black magic rituals carried out by the accused to amass wealth and power.

The police revealed that the boy was ‘sacrificed’ by the accused for black magic rituals. An investigation by the Dadra Nagar Haveli Police revealed that 53-year-old Ramesh Shanwar, 28-year-old Shailesh Kohkare and a minor accused were involved in the murder of this innocent child.

Reportedly, the arrested minor is the mastermind behind the killing of Chaita. As per police, he lured the 9-year-old Chaita to come along with him and sought the help of his two friends, Shailesh and Ramesh, to kill him and gain monetary benefit from his death.

“The detained minor had kidnapped Chaita. The detainee said that he had seen videos on YouTube on how to carry out a human sacrifice to get monetary gains. Both Shailesh and Ramesh helped him to kill the boy and carry out rituals,” DNH Superintendent of Police R P Meena said, adding that the 16-year -old boy has been sent to Children’s Remand Home in Surat.

The police recovered sharp weapons from the accused and registered a case against them under IPC sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) and 120(b) (criminal conspiracy).