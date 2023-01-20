On the fringes of the World Economic Forum, Albert Bourla, CEO of the US-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer, was confronted with a series of challenging questions concerning the efficacy of its Covid vaccine, but he repeatedly disregarded the questions, and a video of it has gone viral over the internet.

A Rebel News journalist was spotted asking the Pfizer CEO a series of difficult questions. He questioned the CEO, among other things, why the firm kept the knowledge that its vaccination did not stop viral transmission a secret. The Pfizer CEO repeatedly avoided these questions, saying simply “Thank you very much” and “Have a nice day.”

The journalist could be heard saying in the video, “You (Pfizer) claimed it was 100% effective, then 90%, then 80%, then 70%, but we now know that the vaccinations do not prevent transmission. Why do you keep it secret?”

Although he did not receive a response, the journalist continued to follow the Pfizer CEO. In another query, he was heard asking whether it was time to repent to the world and refund the countries that purchased the vaccines and witnessed no results. According to the reports, back in the early days of the immunization campaign, the US-based pharmaceutical company Pfizer sought an indemnity clause to protect it from legal lawsuits if the vaccine had any unwanted effects.

“Are you proud of it? You made millions of dollars on the backs of people’s lives. How does it feel to walk the streets as a millionaire? Are you worried about myocarditis? What do you have to say about young men dropping dead,” the journalists kept asking.

India’s minister for state for information and technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar also commented on the issue and said on Twitter, “Just to remind all Indians, that Pfizer tried to bully Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemnity.” The minister went on to criticize Rahul Gandhi, P Chidamabaram, and Jairam Ramesh of the Congress, stating that the trio continued to promote the case for providing foreign vaccinations in India.

“People are surprised that only three vaccines have been made available in India: Covishield, Covaxin and Sputnik Of the three, you can write off Sputnik because only a small quantity was imported in the initial days,” Congress veteran Chidambaram had tweeted on December 27, 2021.

“We are left with 2 vaccines thanks to the PROTECTIONIST policy of the Modi Government Pfizer, Moderna, and other WHO-approved vaccines are kept out of India on one pretext or other Which is why we don’t have enough vaccines to administer 2 doses to the 94 crore adult population.”

Not just Chidambaram, but a number of Indian politicians, Left-leaning journalists and ‘intellectuals’ had advocated for the Pfizer vaccine, even to the extent of spreading misinformation against Made in India vaccines against Covid.

Notably, India’s immunization drive against Covid was by and large fulfilled through indigenously manufactured vaccines. According to Rebel News, the journalists asked around 29 questions to Pfizer CEO, all of which were ignored and remained unanswered. The journalists asked all the questions, right from how much he has personally gained from the epidemic to how much he has paid others to sell his vaccinations, to crucial issues like when he realized his vaccines weren’t truly stopping transmission and why he kept it a secret.