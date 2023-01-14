Saturday, January 14, 2023
HomePolitics'If the Governor does not read speech given by govt, go to Kashmir, we...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘If the Governor does not read speech given by govt, go to Kashmir, we will send terrorists so that they gun you down’: DMK leader spews venom against TN Governor

OpIndia Staff
DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy , Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi
Image via Reetfeed
1

Following the face-off between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and state Governor RN Ravi recently in the state assembly, a DMK Minister has stoked a fresh controversy by making abusive and threatening remarks against Governor Ravi. 

While speaking at an event, Shivaji Krishnamoorthy said, “Don’t I have the right to assault the Governor if he refuses to utter Ambedkar’s name in his address to the Assembly? Go to Kashmir and we’ll send terrorists so that they will gun you down there if you (governor) don’t read the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government.”

Furthermore, DMK’s motormouth Krishnamoorthy also went on to abuse Leader of Opposition (LoP) E Palaniswami saying that “a man is truly masculine only when he has sons.”

“Our ex-CM Karunanidhi, current CM MK Stalin, and Udhayanidhi Stalin are all men because they brought sons into the world, “ the DMK leader said.

On Friday, BJP state vice-president Narayana Thirupathy responded to Krishnamoorthy’s derogatory remarks and said, “It’s in the DNA of the DMK to use abusive and filthy language. The state governor was abused by Shivaji Krishnamoorthy and R S Bharathi, who also threatened to kill him. We wonder if the DMK has any connections to terrorists.”

BJP’s state President K Annamalai issued a statement condemning the vile remarks made by Shivaji Krishnamoorthy against the Tamil Nadu governor and also stated that the Police’s inaction in the matter would be assumed as the endorsement of the views expressed by Krishnamoorthy.

The rift between Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and Governor RN Ravi came out in the open on January 9 when the governor addressed this year’s first session of the Tamil Nadu state’s legislative assembly. A paragraph of the printed copy of his speech mentioned Ramaswami Periyar, Dr. BR Ambedkar, K Kamaraj, and CN Annadurai. It also mentioned the so-called Dravidian model of government. The governor skipped that paragraph while delivering the speech.

It is notable that the first session of the Assembly held every year begins with the Governor’s address. This provision is in force under 176(1) of the Constitution. The state cabinet expected the governor to read out the speech prepared by the cabinet. The Governor skipped some portions while speaking in the House. It was objected to by Chief Minister Stalin. Stalin moved a resolution that the official address prepared by the state cabinet would be on the table of the House and it was passed. As a result, the speech made by the governor was not recorded in the assembly. Since then, DMK cadres have been protesting against the governor. On Thursday, DMK and its allies skipped a Pongal event that was organized by Governor Ravi.

Governor RN Ravi, while interacting with a batch of civil services aspirants who have cleared their Civil Services (Main) Exam and were looking forward to their interviews, expressed his disagreement with the Tamil term ‘ondirya arasu‘ used by the state government to denote the union government.

He said he was fine with people using the term “Union government” to refer to the Government of India, but he felt the term being translated into Tamil as ‘ondirya arasu‘ was not acceptable. He said that this term referred to a sub-district, sub-divisional level structure in the hierarchy and was used for the Union government perhaps with an intention to belittle and be disrespectful to the Union government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsDMK terrorism
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
612,899FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com