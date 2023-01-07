Youth Congress IT cell convener Afzal Lakhani, who was jailed for his derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Hiraba, has been booked for allegedly posting on social media with the intention of deliberately defaming religion, caste, and institutions by assuming Hindu identity.

A complaint has been lodged at the Jamnagar police station by a person associated with the Hindu Sena and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) seeking legal action. On the basis of this, Jamnagar police have registered a case against Afzal under various sections and started an investigation.

A copy of the FIR is available with OpIndia in which the complainant has accused Afzal Lakhani of creating a fake ID called ‘Jigar Thakkar’ and posting derogatory remarks about Hindus, Brahmins, and RSS, etc.

“All the posts were baseless and full of malicious rumours and the accused, despite being from another religion (Muslim), tried to create enmity and animosity in different societies against the Brahmin caste by creating the identity of Thakkar community of Hinduism, misleading various castes by using this false identity,” the complaint said.

The posts about which the complaint has been made have been posted from a Facebook account called ‘Jigar Thakkar (Afzal Inc)’ in which the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been described as a terrorist organization and Afzal Lakhani has demanded a ban on RSS.

Image Source: Facebook

In one of the posts, the RSS was accused of poisoning religious events.

Image Source: Facebook

A few other posts made comments about the Brahmin community.

Image Source: Facebook

The complainant said the post hurts his feelings towards caste and religion and makes him feel humiliated. He also provided screenshots of all these posts to the police.

Based on the complaint, Jamnagar police have registered a case against Afzal Lakhani under sections 153A, 295A, 298, 499, 500, 501, and 505(2) of the IPC and started further investigation.

It may be recalled that Afzal Lakhani, who works in the Congress IT cell, had made lewd and derogatory posts about the PM and his mother on his Facebook page after the death of PM Modi’s mother Hira ba. A case was also registered against him after that and he was arrested. He is currently in police custody and another complaint has been lodged against him.