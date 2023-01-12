Friday, January 13, 2023
Former Union Minister and ex-JD(U) chief Sharad Yadav dies at 75

The former union minister's health had been deteriorating and he was admitted to Gurugram's Fortis hospital

ANI
Sharad Yadav
Sharad Yadav (Image Source: India Today)
Veteran Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday, informed his daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav through a social media post.

Yadav who had launched his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal, merged with Lalu Yadav’s outfit RJD in March 2020 which he said was the “first step towards a united opposition”. He was a former union minister in various governments.

Sharad Yadav had formed Loktantrik Janata Dal in 2018 miffed with Janata Dal (United) returning to an alliance with the BJP in Bihar.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

